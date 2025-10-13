I went to a Hillmorton sweet shop that has a highly-regarded reputation through word-of-mouth

We are always happy to support local businesses and shine a light on positive parts of our wonderful town. Ali Findlay is the same and she is on a mission to find some of those places that are often overlooked in Rugby. Her latest review focusses on a popular shop that opened in 2015 - Sweet Retreat in Hillmorton. Go on, treat yourself!

Have you ever started a day when you check the reminders on your phone and realise that it is a birthday or special occasion for someone you really care about - but you have no gift to honour the occasion? As embarrassing as it is to admit it, I have but, thankfully, have been bailed out by Sweet Retreat in Hillmorton.

Opened in 2015, Hannah Evans has developed an amazing, bespoke business selling desirable treats to the local community, establishing a highly-regarded reputation through word-of-mouth, rather than via advertising. She is rightly proud of having “grown organically”.

As we all know, COVID brought many a business to its knees but Hannah succeeded in bringing a much-needed smile to many a glum face by delivering door-to-door. When she managed to reopen the shop, customers actually queued up the street to set foot in their second home that had helped them through the dark days.

Sweet Retreat in Hillmorton, run by Hannah Evans.

Now, she specialises in 200 varieties of ‘Pick-n’-Mix’ sweets; she offers delicious fine Belgian chocolates (my parents can’t get enough of them!); authentic Sicilian Cannoli (a relatively new addition to what is on offer - and absolutely mouthwatering); hand-made fudge (savoured by regular customers and passers-by alike); and personalised sweet-cones, specially made for private parties, events and corporate gifting.

Hannah prides herself on exceptionally high standards (5* Food Hygiene rating) and is committed to catering for all dietary requirements: her vegan range of products is extensive. However, don’t take my word for it. Have a look online at www.sweetreatreatshop.co.uk or pop into the shop at 298 Hillmorton Road. You will not be disappointed. As I said at the end of my previous article: I am not being paid to say this. I promise you.