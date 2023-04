The Prezzo restaurant in Rugby’s Regent Street is on the list of closures announced today, Monday, by the chain’s bosses.

The statement said it was closing 46 sites, putting 810 jobs at risk, though there would be an attempt to redeploy staff where possible.

The drastic action comes in the wake of what it says are soaring costs for energy and the ingredients for its menu of Italian dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will still be 97 Prezzo branches across the country.

Prezzo in Regent Street, Rugby. Photo: Google Street View.