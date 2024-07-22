The Woodsman in Stratford-upon-Avon is awarded 2 AA Rosettes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Woodsman is headed by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham, whose passion for British produce and sustainable wild food is well renowned. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.
Executive Chef Greg Newman said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence. Being credited with this prestigious accolade is testament to our brilliant team who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class customer experience and to achieve this coveted accolade is a great privilege”.
Outstanding restaurants that achieve AA Rosettes demand recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking is underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. The timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent.
For more information about The Woodsman please visit: thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/. For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit: stratford.hotelindigo.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.