The Woodsman in Stratford-upon-Avon is awarded 2 AA Rosettes

By tanya aspinwall
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Woodsman, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon, has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for food quality for the first time. The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. The team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK so receiving an award is a huge achievement.

The Woodsman is headed by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham, whose passion for British produce and sustainable wild food is well renowned. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.

Executive Chef Greg Newman said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence. Being credited with this prestigious accolade is testament to our brilliant team who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class customer experience and to achieve this coveted accolade is a great privilege”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outstanding restaurants that achieve AA Rosettes demand recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking is underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. The timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent.

For more information about The Woodsman please visit: thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/. For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit: stratford.hotelindigo.com/

Related topics:Fulham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice