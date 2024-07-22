The Woodsman in Stratford-upon-Avon is awarded 2 AA Rosettes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Woodsman, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon, has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for food quality for the first time. The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. The team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK so receiving an award is a huge achievement.

The Woodsman is headed by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham, whose passion for British produce and sustainable wild food is well renowned. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.

Executive Chef Greg Newman said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence. Being credited with this prestigious accolade is testament to our brilliant team who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class customer experience and to achieve this coveted accolade is a great privilege”.

Outstanding restaurants that achieve AA Rosettes demand recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking is underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. The timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent.

For more information about The Woodsman please visit: thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/. For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit: stratford.hotelindigo.com/