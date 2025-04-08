Warwickshire homebuilder donates £1,000 to local cheerleading group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to a cheerleading group based near its Mulberry Homes at Houlton development in Rugby, Warwickshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Link Road, Mulberry Homes at Houlton is a stunning development comprising of a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and surrounded by acres of green space. After much popularity, a selection of four-bedroom homes remain available.

ROAR! Cheer was founded in January 2012 with the aim of promoting the sport of cheerleading in the local community and to provide a safe place for young athletes to train and develop their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group recently won a bid to compete in the All Star Worlds, a major competition in the sport which is held in the United States. The donation from Mulberry Homes will be used to provide the team with brand-new training kits for the once in a lifetime performance.

Members of Roar Cheer

Claudia Lindstrom, Fundraising Lead for ROAR! Cheer, said: “This is a very generous gesture and will make a huge difference. The girls will be delighted once they receive their kit and it will be a motivational tool, so the girls feel a sense of belonging. The support is very much appreciated, and the athletes will be forever grateful to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to be able to help ROAR! Cheer with preparation for their exciting trip to America and wish them the best of luck in the competition.

“Community groups such as this play an important role in bringing people together and at Mulberry Homes, we’re always looking for ways to support them. We’re looking forward to finding further opportunity to do so in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulberry Homes at Houlton is situated in an idyllic location that has plenty to offer anyone who choses one of the stunning homes at the development. Located just four miles from the historic town of Rugby, residents can easily enjoy an array of high street and independent shops, fantastic places to eat and entertainment venues for all the family.

For families there is an excellent selection of nearby schools such as the prestigious Rugby School and for commuters, there is easy access to the M1, A5, M6 and M45.

Mulberry Homes at Houlton is part of the large-scale Houlton development, which is being delivered by Urban&Civic in partnership with Aviva Investors. The site is home to expansive green infrastructure, with over 500 acres of natural outdoor space, a network of cycleways, walkways and nature trails, wildflower and mature trees, and ecological habitats.

To find out more about ROAR! Cheer, visit https://www.roarcheer.co.uk/.