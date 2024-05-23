Date set for Toys R Us branch opening in Leamington town centre

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:23 BST
International children’s entertainment retailer Toys R Us will hold a grand opening event for its new ‘shop-in-shop’ branch at WHSmith in Leamington town centre on Saturday (May 25).

The event will take place at the shop in The Parade from 8.30am to 1pm.

The first 50 children visiting the store will receive a free Toys R Us goody bag worth more than £20.

The Leamington branch is the first of 30 WHSmith high street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys R Us this year, following an initial launch of nine stores in 2023.

Toys R Us will open its new shop-in-shop branch at WHSmith in The Parade, Leamington, on Saturday (May 25).
Further openings this summer will include Hastings, Nottingham and Lancaster.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys R Us in Leamington.

"WHSmith is known for being the hub of the high street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

"Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”

First opening in America in 1948, Toys R Us first expanded into Britain in 1985 and at its peak had over 105 stores.

However after filling for bankruptcy in 2017 in the United States it was announced that all stores in the UK would be closing.

The company’s last store in Britain closed on April 24, 2018 but it is now making an ambitious return to the nation’s high streets

