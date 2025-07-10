WWF and Forestry England launch new Feel Good Forest Trails for families to connect with nature

WWF is supporting families to get their daily dose of nature. © Paul Rogers / WWF-UK

WWF and Forestry England have launched 17 brand-new Feel Good Forest Trails across the country

WWF and Forestry England are excited to invite families across the country to explore their brand-new Feel Good Forest Trails - a fun, interactive way to connect with nature, boost wellbeing, and enjoy the great outdoors together.

The Feel Good Forest Trails are packed with engaging forest-themed activities for children aged 6-12 and their families to learn about nature and discover how trees and forests around the world support a healthy planet.

Each trail, which can be found on WWF’s interactive map, encourages families to explore Forestry England’s beautiful forests, while learning about the Amazon Rainforest on the other side of the world.

More trails will be added to the interactive map throughout the year. © Paul Rogers / WWF-UK

The 17 new trails are part of WWF’s Prescription for Nature campaign, supporting families with ways to get their daily dose of nature to boost their wellbeing, and foster a deeper connection with the natural world.

This comes after research commissioned by WWF last year found that 80% of the public wish they and their family spent less time on screens and more time in nature.

Jack Abrey, Head of Youth Engagement at WWF-UK, said: “Since joining the Scouts as a Beaver when I was six years old, forests have been a natural playground for me, helping to develop my love for nature, along with some of my earliest and happiest memories.

“By launching these brilliant new interactive trails in the incredible spaces cared for by Forestry England, I hope that young people and families can also develop their love and appreciation for forests and feel motivated to care and use their voice for our natural world, from the UK to the Amazon.”

Designed for children aged 6-12, families can discover their nearest trail through a new interactive map. © Paul Rogers / WWF-UK

Sarah Wood, National Learning Manager, Forestry England, said: “We're delighted to partner with WWF on these Feel Good Forest Trails, which will help young visitors discover the magic of our woodlands while learning about the vital role forests play in supporting a healthy planet.

“From watching wildlife to exploring England’s trees, these trails offer a wonderful opportunity for children to create lasting memories in nature and develop a lifelong passion for protecting our precious forest ecosystems.”

For families looking to get their daily dose of nature, Forestry England’s forests provide the perfect setting to unwind, explore, and connect with wildlife, and more trails will be added to the interactive map throughout the year.

It’s not always easy for everyone to access natural spaces, so for families unable to visit a trail in person, WWF and Forestry England have created a free Feel Good Forest Activity Pack, filled with ideas to help families enjoy nature wherever they are.

Whether exploring a local forest or learning from home, the Feel Good Forest Trails are an invitation for families to step outside, feel good, and connect with the natural world.