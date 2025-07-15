Wife of man who died in Stratford crash thanks everyone who tried to save much-loved husband and father-of-two
The man’s family wish for him to not be identified at this time, but they have asked Warwickshire Police to thank emergency services and those members of the public who stopped to help during the tragic incident on Stratford’s Timothy Bridge Road on the afternoon of July 11.
DCI Katie Reynolds said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s loved ones at this very difficult time.”
“We are currently working with a number of agencies, including Stratford-on-Avon District Council and the Health and Safety Executive, to understand the full circumstances of this incident."