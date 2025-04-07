John Slinger’s MP Column for Rugby: MP Runs for Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Many of us, me included, can find it difficult to discuss our own mental health. The stigma surrounding this issue forces many to stay silent, put on a brave face, and carry on.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, this is particularly the case for men, which is worrying bearing in mind that three-quarters of suicide deaths registered in 2023 were men.

This stoical approach, this ‘stiff upper lip’, can be damaging. Each year, an alarming number of men take their own lives 4,188 in 2023, and I refuse to stay silent on this issue. I want to use my platform to highlight this crisis and to support the life-saving services that provide help to those in need. If this month’s column encourages even one person to seek help, then it will have been worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like most people, I have faced times when my mental health has suffered, and I have found that that physical activities like running can make a real difference. I’ve always enjoyed sport, and since about the age of 18 (a long time ago now!) I’ve regularly gone running.

John Slinger MP running outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster.

Taking part in events like marathons, half marathons, and Park Runs (such as Rugby’s own) is uplifting. It brings people together for a positive cause, helping everyone improve both physically and mentally.

I have discussed the positive benefits of running with constituents such as Steven Osmond, who is running 40 miles around the Coventry Way circular route in aid of Coventry and Warwickshire MIND, please sponsor Steven if you can here: Steven Osmond is fundraising for Coventry and Warwickshire Mind. Earlier in the month, I went for a run with him around the beautiful lanes near Wolston, and we both agreed on the beneficial aspect of running for physical and mental health. A 2017 review showed that 20–40 minutes of aerobic exercise improves mood and reduces anxiety for several hours.

Representing Rugby and the villages is a privilege, but it’s also demanding and can be stressful. My week is split between 3-4 days in London for Parliament and 3-4 days in Rugby, filled with meetings, visits, speeches, and late-night votes. It’s a six-day-a-week job that requires constant mental and emotional focus, balancing policy analysis with listening to constituents and supporting our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To embed healthier living in my routine, I joined the Fit for Office campaign, tracking my physical activity and encouraging my office team to do the same during March. A run or walk into work each morning helps clear the mind and provides a calm start to the day.

John Slinger MP and Steve Osmond out running.

This April, I’m running the London Marathon, and I want to use this opportunity to make an impact. I've chosen to raise money for Back-and-Forth Men’s Mental Health, a local charity dedicated to providing support for men struggling with their mental health.

Back & Forth was founded by Dan Phillips with a simple but powerful idea—creating a space for men to walk and talk, free from stigma. They organise weekly walks, giving men the chance to chat about anything on their minds, promoting open conversation and connection. If you wish to sponsor me for the London Marathon to raise money for Back-and-Forth Men’s Mental Health, you can do so here: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/johnslingermplondonmarathonforbackandforthmmh

Walking and talking in fresh air naturally boosts mental and physical health, releasing endorphins that help lift mood and encourage openness. Post-pandemic, many people who were isolated saw a decline in mental well-being, highlighting the importance of routine exercise and socialisation in recovery. The simple act of a daily walk—especially with others—can help rebuild social bonds and support mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging men to speak up remains a challenge, with toxic masculinity, societal misconceptions, and stigma still preventing many from opening up. Each year, Back and Forth Men’s Mental Health helps hundreds of men do this in Rugby, and I believe it is a cause worth supporting.

If you are struggling, I encourage you to step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and take advantage of the spring sunshine we’ve been enjoying recently. Put one foot in front of the other and move. Attend one of the mental health walks organised by Back and Forth—sometimes, the simple act of being outside and engaging in conversation can make all the difference.

I've put some links below to some national schemes and charities helping men with their mental health:

ANDYSMANCLUB - a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free to attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.

Men Who Talk – a charity offering “unique spaces for men based in the UK to talk and support each other across a range of different topics and issues” (not counselling or therapy)

Movember – a men’s health charity that includes a focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

Men's Sheds Association – Men’s sheds aim to improve wellbeing and improve loneliness/ social isolation by bringing people in local communities together.

Future Men – a charity working with boys and men to improve mental health and wellbeing.

StrongMen – a UK men’s bereavement charity.

MANUP? – a charity offering free therapy and raising awareness of men’s mental health