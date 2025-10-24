Chiltern Railways celebrates 25 years of Warwick Parkway Station

Richard Allan (Chiltern), students from Newburgh Primary School and David Ayton-Hill (Warwickshire County Council) unveil the plaque at Warwick Parkway Station to mark 25 years since the station opened. Credit: Chiltern Railways.

A celebratory event was held at Warwick Parkway today (Friday October 24) to mark 25 years since the station opened.

Warwick Parkway sits on Chiltern’s intercity route between London and Birmingham.

The station has been a significant success story, with 440,000 customers using the station to access regional rail services last year.

Operator Chiltern Railways and Warwickshire County Council hosted the event, which included speeches on the future of rail in Warwickshire, a musical performance by Newburgh Primary School and a plaque unveiling for the station’s birthday.

The plaque to mark 25 years since the opening of Warwick Parkway Station. Credit: Chiltern Railways

This also formed part of the wider bicentenary of the modern railway.

The event highlighted the importance of the station for providing rail connectivity in rural Warwickshire, with Chiltern due to launch newer (Mark 5A) trains and additional services from the station in December 2026.

Richard Allan, managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: “Warwick Parkway is one of the newest stations on the Chiltern network, providing frequent, fast services to London and Birmingham.

"The success story of Warwick Parkway underlines how the railway supports economic activity and personal connectivity.

Richard Allan of Chiltern Railways gives a speech at the celebration event to mark 25 years since the opening of Warwick Parkway station. Credit: Chiltern Railways.

“In addition to celebrating the station's past, we are excited for the future, including looking forward to customers boarding our newest trains, which will come into service from early 2026."

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The anniversary of the opening of Warwick Parkway station is a key milestone for both us and Chiltern Railways and provides a good opportunity to take stock of this council’s commitment to investing in and facilitating more rail travel.

"The Railway 200 celebration is another reason to celebrate the work we have done to help residents and visitors to Warwickshire have better rail facilities.

“Warwick Parkway has an excellent train service towards Birmingham and London and also provides rail users with access to the wider rail network for business, education/training and leisure trips.

"The station is a key asset to the West Midlands region as well as supporting the local economy of Warwick and Leamington.”

Warwick Parkway Station opened on 25 October 2000, as a joint partnership between Warwickshire County Council and M40 Trains – Chiltern’s parent company at the time.

The station opened with park and ride facilities to encourage commuters to use the train.