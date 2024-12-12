Edwardian ceiling hidden for 70 years is revealed at historic Warwickshire home

An Edwardian ceiling, which has been concealed for 70 years, will be revealed at a National Trust site in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of ‘Through the Roof’ - a major £3.3 million conservation project at Coughton Court - the historic vaulted ceiling will be reinstated in the panelled dining room.

The 18-month project, which is due to come to an end in June 2025, will rectify years of deterioration and prevent water ingress within the building and damage to the historic collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covered over with plasterboard in the 1950s, the structure of the intricate ceiling is thought to be in good condition.

The Edwardian Ceiling in Coughton Court's panelled dining room. Credit: Aimee Tavana.

Seven decorative pendants, which used to hang from the beams, have been discovered in the roof space.

A specialist craft team are carefully cleaning the originals – so they can be reattached to the ceiling - and remaking more in their likeness, using traditional techniques.

Rebecca Gee, senior collections and house officer at Coughton Court, said: “While Coughton is closed to visitors over the winter, I’m really pleased to be able to share this exciting piece of conservation work that’s happening behind the scenes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not known for definite, but we suspect the ceiling was covered over in the 1950s to help reduce heat loss in the room.

The Edwardian Ceiling in Coughton Court's panelled dining room. Credit: Jacob Beck.

"When we reopen our doors in March next year, make sure you come into the Panelled Dining room and look up to experience the lofty heights of the original ceiling and the new perspective it creates in the space.”

To find out more about the project or to make a donation visit https://shorturl.at/iakJE