Football enthusiast with large social media following as The Oldham Groundhopper visits Leamington FC

George Parkin, aka The Oldham Groundhopper during his recent visit to Leamington FC. Credit: Oldham Groundhopper Facebook page.

A well-known football enthusiast and social media persona was at Leamington FC at the weekend as he moved closer to an impressive milestone for the number of grounds he has visited.

The Oldham Groundhopper, whose real name is George Parkin, was among the 928 spectators in attendance at the The New Windmill Ground for the Brakes’ home game v Hereford FC in the he National League North which Leamington lost 2-1.

The New Windmill was the 399th ground George has visited on his 270-mile round trip from his home town Oldham.

During his visits, George not only watches the match but also takes time to highlight some of the features of the grounds and talk about the fans attending the games.

He praised the New Windmill’s “very impressive” and “collectors dream” programme and badge shop posting a video of some of the memorabilia on offer there.

He also met a group of 20 University of Warwick students from different parts of the country, who now also support ‘their local non-league team’.

In another video, he highlighted the importance of fans to clubs like Leamington who “vocally got behind the team”.

Tucking into a donner kebab-flavoured Pot Noodle and visiting the club house were also highlights of George’s visit.

He said: “Having a clubhouse is also a vital ingredient to making the matchday experience a more enjoyable one.

“I was really pleased at Saturday’s groundhop to Leamington to see the large and well decorated room housing spectators.”

George also named Hereford’s 300 travelling fans as his supporters of the week.

He said: “Their dedication was rewarded with all three points with The Bulls taking away a 2-1 win scoring their winning goal in front of the travelling faithful.

“The National League North side hasn't had an easy recent history from League One in 2009 (former club) to now battling it in the 6th tier.

"It's a club I'd love to see back in the Football League.”

George has some 93,000 followers on his old Facebook page but has now started a new one.

To follow George’s new Facebook page find Oldham Groundhopper here: https://tinyurl.com/ykrfdca5