Four drivers warned about their driving while passing horses in the Rugby borough

Operation Close Pass - which took place on Thursday September 21 in Smeaton Lane, Brinklow - was designed to see how motorists reacted when driving past a horse and rider, who were accompanied by a PCSO on a bicycle - with all parties wearing hi vis.

Four drivers were warned about their driving while passing a horse and rider during a police operation in the Rugby borough.

Operation Close Pass - which took place on Thursday September 21 in Smeaton Lane, Brinklow - was designed to see how motorists reacted when driving past a horse and rider, who were accompanied by a PCSO on a bicycle - with all parties wearing hi vis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the two-hour Operation about 45 vehicles passed a horse - and while the majority passed by safely, leaving at least two metres and slowing to about 10mph or less, officers intercepted four motorists who did not comply with the Highway Code.

These drivers were pulled aside and given words of advice by officers about their driving and provided with information on the requirement, produced by the British Horse Society.

The Highway Code is now specific about what drivers need to do to safely pass horses:

· Slow down to a maximum of 10mph

· Be patient, and do not sound a horn or rev the engine

Operation Close Pass - which took place on Thursday September 21 in Smeaton Lane, Brinklow - was designed to see how motorists reacted when driving past a horse and rider, who were accompanied by a PCSO on a bicycle - with all parties wearing hi vis.

· When safe to do so, pass the horse wide and slow (two metres minimum if possible)

· Drive slowly away

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carol Cotterill, Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team said: “Our aim is to educate road users so they know how to safely pass horses on the roads. It’s important the many equestrians in Warwickshire feel as safe as possible on our roads and we chose Smeaton Lane, Brinklow due to the many local horse riders who use it who have contacted us to express their safety concerns about vehicles passing them too close or too fast.

“As well as slowing down to 10mph and allowing two metres when passing horses on the roads, our advice to drivers on rural roads is to expect the unexpected around the next corner – there could be a horse and rider, a cyclist or a pedestrian. There may also be oncoming traffic. Please slow down and be ready to pass vulnerable road users wide and slow.