Games publisher expands its Leamington headquarters and its offices in Bangalore to accommodate its fast-growing team

Games publisher Kwalee has expanded its Leamington headquarters and offices in Bagalore to accommodate its fast-growing team of staff.

Kwalee has expanded its premises at its Leamington site in Southam Road and expanded its office space in the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ with both effectively doubling in size in a commitment to future team growth.

The company has projected an investment of $30 million (about £22.3 million) in the Bangalore studio over the next five years.

With Covid lockdown and travel restrictions being eased and ending CEO David Darling, co-founder and former CEO of Codemasters, and a host of other senior UK-based Kwalee team members were able to safely visit the Bangalore studio and meet their colleagues there for the first time recently.

They held a ceremony to cut the ribbon for the new office and to mark the progress the company has made in the past few years.

Teams from the Leamington and Bangalore offices have collaborated extensively on successful projects such as the recent Traffic Cop 3D (6 million+ downloads in three weeks and a #1 app in the USA) despite never having met in person.

David said: "“We’re delighted to have expanded our office space in India as part of our continuing commitment to global growth.

"It was great fun meeting the team in Bangalore for the first time in person and getting to know them even better.

"The team here has been pivotal in our successes since we set up the studio and it’s amazing to see them growing in size and influence.”

Kwalee’s team now includes more than 180 people across its offices in Leamington, Bangalore and Beijing.

Combining these locations and permanent remote workers all around the world, Kwalee has employees across 14 countries.