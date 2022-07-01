Here's what's happening in Warwick this weekend

Warwick Town Centre. Photo by Mike Baker

It’s set to be a busy weekend in Warwick with plenty to see and do.

Here’s what’s happening in the town this weekend (information by The Courier and Unlocking Warwick)

Saturday July 2

~ Court House Tours – running from 11am to 11.45amUnlocking Warwick will be running its tour of the Grade I Listed building. Free to attend. Gather in the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street

~ 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Regatta and Fun Day – running from 11am to 4pm

The sea scouts will be holding its annual event at its old scout hut at the riverbank near the footbridge in St Nicholas Park. There will be food, drink and entertainment.A duck race will take place at 3pm. For more information click on the headline: Warwick Sea Scouts invite community to join them at their Platinum Jubilee fun day and regatta

~ Romance and Rhyme concert by the Da Capo Chamber Choir at 7.30pm

The concert will take place inside St Mary’s Church and will feature words by Blake, Lear, Silvestri and others, with music by Paul Mealor, Eric Whitacre and more. Tickets cost £12.50 but schoolchildren can enter for free. To but tickets go to www.dacapochoir.org.uk

~ Warwickshire Open Studios – The ‘Garage Gallery’ in Lakin Road

Robert Shuttleworth, who usually takes photographs of European cities, turned his camera on the trees in Priory Park for his Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Art Weeks exhibition.

The ‘Garage Gallery’ can be found by walking down the lane at the side of the Wild Boar Pub in Lakin Road. The exhibition is Saturday and Sunday.

For more information click the headline: Warwick photographer exhibiting his photos from one of the town's parks that he took during lockdown and beyond

Sunday July 3

~ Warwick Vintage Carnival – running from 10am to 5pm

The event in the Market Place will feature live music, fairground rides, a steam railway, vintage hair salon food and pop-up bars. There will be a best dressed competition judged by the Mayor of Warwick.

For more information click on the headline: Step back in time at Warwick's first vintage carnival

~ Warwick – A Singing Town

A day of singing events with children from local schools.

Concert one: 11am to 11.45am – children from Evergreen School, Woodloes and Westgate Primary Schools.

Concert two: 12.15pm to 1pm – children from St Mary Immaculate Catholic, Heathcote, and Aylesford Primary Schools.

Concert three: 1.30pm to 2.15pm – children from Coten End Primary and All Saints Junior schools.

Warwick's Got Singing Talent grand final from 6pm to 8pm. Bridge House Theatre: www.warwcksingingtown.co.uk

~ Craft Fair at the Court House from 10am to 4pm

The fair will take place in the Ballroom of the Court House in Jury Street and will feature locally made gifts and artwork on display.

~ Litter pick with team from No. 34 Garden and Grill from 10am

The litter picks start at 10am at the pub in Stratford Road and members of the community are invited to join staff members in cleaning up the area. There’s no need to register, simply turn up.