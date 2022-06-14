Historic Leamington building is transformed into modern new offices

Emma Spark and Chris Parsons, of The Wigley Group, Tom Bromwich, of Bromwich Hardy and Louis Washington Smith of The Wigley Group outside 11 Waterloo Place in Leamington. Picture submitted.

A major transformation of a Grade II-Listed Regency building in Leamington town centre has been completed to provide ‘a flexible new office space’.

The doors of 11 Waterloo Place in Warwick Street have now been opened following major internal refurbishment to create ‘a modern working space and state-of-the-art meeting rooms’.

The property was purchased by Midlands-based property investment company The Wigley Group last year for £870,000, with law firm JG Poole & Co LLP the first tenants to move in.

Office space at Waterloo Place. Picture submitted.

The historic six-storey building is part of an early 19th century terrace of former houses that are said to be named in honour of the Duke of Wellington who visited Leamington Spa in 1827 - 12 years after his defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte in the Battle of Waterloo.

Louis Washington-Smith, director of estates at The Wigley Group, said: “It is a beautiful townhouse building which is soaked in history, and we believe it will be a real asset to Leamington, which has a growing and vibrant commercial centre."

“The pandemic has led to a major shift in the way people work, with employers and employees now looking to more flexible working spaces to reduce the need for commuting to large central offices, and to make the workplace more efficient.”

The refurbished site provides 11 lettable office rooms.

Waterloo Place has opened in the heart of Leamington. Picture submitted.