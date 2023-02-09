HS2 viaduct plans in Balsall Common 'have taken local feedback into account'

The plans will be shared at an event in the village on Thursday February 16.

HS2 says ‘it has taken local feedback into account’ when creating plans for a viaduct on its line through Balsall Common.

The high-speed rail company has recently submitted the plans to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and says the proposal for the 425-metre-long section of the line has been put together after its contractors consulted with those living nearby over issues including environmental sustainability, landscape integration, visual connectivity and public access.

And the plans will be shared at Balsall Common Village Hall on Thursday February 16.

Balsall Common Viaduct Artists Impression, CGI. Image courtesy of HS2.

HS2’s senior project Manager for Balsall Common, Alan Payne said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve worked closely with the community and local councillors to incorporate their feedback on Balsall Common Viaduct as much as possible.

"We’re confident that our plans respect and enhance the local history and natural environment of the area, and will provide new green areas for people and wildlife to enjoy.

“The HS2 project supports nearly 30,000 jobs - of which nearly 9,000 are employed in the West Midlands, with local businesses across the region benefitting from supply chain contracts.

"Once complete, HS2 will transform journeys across the UK, help boost the economy and provide extra capacity on the existing rail network.”

The viaduct would carry high-speed trains ten meters above the ground over Station Road, Bayleys Brook, Heart of England Way Walk and the local floodplain.

