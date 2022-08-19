Kenilworth woman will walk 680-mile South-West Coast path over eight weeks to raise money for three charities

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Hadley-Leonard. Picture supplied.

A Kenilworth Woman will walk 680-miles over eight weeks to raise money for three good causes.

Between September 3 and October 29, Rachel Hadley-Leonard, 55, who has early-stage arthritis will be taking on the challenge alone in one continuous attempt while carrying her own kit.

She is supporting the RNLI, the Youth Hostels Association and the National Trust/South West Coast Path Association.

Rachel said: “This is going to be one heck of a challenge for me both physically and mentally.”

Rachel is funding the whole challenge herself.

More than 40 accommodations have donated a night’s stay to ensure she stays safe, dry and warm at night, and, in lieu of these donations, she has paid £25 for each night donated to the charity pot.

She will be broadcasting the podcast through Spotify/Anchor FM and also have on an Instagram page – both are called Keeping the Sea on the Right.

She has set a target of raising £3,000 - £1,000 for each of the charities involved - and is encouraging people to support her either through their words of encouragement or a donation to one of the charities.

To find Rachel’s Justgiving page visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/keepingtheseaontheright

For Rachel’s podcast visit https://anchor.fm/rachel-hadley-leonard or https://spoti.fi/3ChtT8I