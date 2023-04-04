Leamington boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris eyes World Youth Championship shot after stunning knockout victory

Matty, 23, knocked out his opponent Milos Veletic in just 23 seconds live on Channel 5 on Friday night.

Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.

Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris is eyeing youth championship glory after anther stunning knockout victory in his fledgling professional career.

The giant 23-year-old heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, knocked out his opponent Milos Veletic in just 23 seconds live on Channel 5 on Friday night.

After just five fights, of which four he has won by knockout, Matty is being compared to a young Lennox Lewis and he will be entering the World Youth Championships by the end of this year.

