Leamington boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris eyes World Youth Championship shot after stunning knockout victory

Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris is eyeing youth championship glory after anther stunning knockout victory in his fledgling professional career.
The giant 23-year-old heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, knocked out his opponent Milos Veletic in just 23 seconds live on Channel 5 on Friday night.
After just five fights, of which four he has won by knockout, Matty is being compared to a young Lennox Lewis and he will be entering the World Youth Championships by the end of this year.
In an interview after the fight which was broadcast live on Channel 5 as an undercard bout for the Harlem Eubank v Miguel Antin main event, promoter Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing said:” In 23 years of boxing I’ve promoted them all, and Matty’s the biggest punching heavyweight I’ve ever seen.”