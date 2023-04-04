Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
36 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Leamington boxer 'Magic' Matty Harris eyes World Youth Championship shot after stunning knockout victory

Matty, 23, knocked out his opponent Milos Veletic in just 23 seconds live on Channel 5 on Friday night.

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.
Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.

Leamington boxer ‘Magic’ Matty Harris is eyeing youth championship glory after anther stunning knockout victory in his fledgling professional career.

The giant 23-year-old heavyweight, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, knocked out his opponent Milos Veletic in just 23 seconds live on Channel 5 on Friday night.

After just five fights, of which four he has won by knockout, Matty is being compared to a young Lennox Lewis and he will be entering the World Youth Championships by the end of this year.

Most Popular
Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.
Matty Harris celebrates his latest victory. Picture courtesy pf Reece Singh promotions.
Read More
International cycling race which was set to finish in Leamington has been cancel...

In an interview after the fight which was broadcast live on Channel 5 as an undercard bout for the Harlem Eubank v Miguel Antin main event, promoter Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing said:” In 23 years of boxing I’ve promoted them all, and Matty’s the biggest punching heavyweight I’ve ever seen.”

LeamingtonMagicChannel 5