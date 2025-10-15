New Chiltern Railways trains will provide more seats to passengers on routes through Leamington and Warwick
The 13 new Mark 5A trains will be introduced between London to West Midlands from early 2026.
The trains will replace Chiltern's oldest carriages, which are nearly 50 years old, with state-of-the-art equivalents which will include enhanced Wi-Fi, plug sockets and USB ports at every seat and digital customer information screens.
Customers will also benefit from air conditioning and improved luggage and bike storage.
The trains also deliver significant improvements for customers with accessibility needs, with dedicated areas including fully accessible toilets and better boarding and seating arrangements, ensuring comfortable travel for all passengers.
Richard Allan, managing director of Chiltern Railways, said: "We are thrilled for customers that we are replacing our oldest coaches with much newer trains, and as a result we plan to provide 10,000 more seats on our network every weekday from the end of 2026.
“The unveiling of the first of our newest trains at London Marylebone is a positive, tangible sign of better times ahead for customers.
"There are better on-board facilities and more services planned from the end of 2026, subject to the usual rail industry approval processes.
“We are making good progress with our vision and plan to modernise and decarbonise Chiltern; the next stage is to continue working with Network Rail and the Department of Transport on the business case to replace our 35-year old diesel trains with battery-electric trains.”