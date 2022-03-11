Photos: Hundreds of runners take part in the Warwick Half Marathon

Winner of the men's Wigley Group Warwick Half Harathon Ian Allen crossing the finish line. Photo supplied

The Warwick half marathon returned last weekend after a two-year absence.

The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon, which started and ended at Warwick Racecourse last Sunday (March 6), took runners on a 13.26-mile route through Warwick, Leek Wootton, Hatton Park and Hampton-on-the-Hill.

More than 800 people took part in this year's event.

.James Davies, chief executive officer at The Wigley Group, said: “Well done to everyone who took part in The Wigley Group Warwick half marathon and the 2.5k junior race too.

“There were some really fast times but special congratulations to Ian Allen and Natasha White for taking top spot in the overall male and female categories.”

Craig Thornton, director of The Race Organiser, which ran the event, said: “It was fantastic to finally bring The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon back – and long over-due after last year’s race was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The day was a great success with around 850 participants taking part and terrific support from the town too, so thank you to everyone who came along.

Winner of the men's Wigley Group Warwick Half Harathon Ian Allen. Photo supplied

“We’re already looking ahead to the next one to make it bigger and better.”

Runners with their medals after completing the Warwick half marathon. Photo supplied

Winner of the men's Wigley Group Warwick Half Harathon Ian Allen collects his medal. Photo supplied

