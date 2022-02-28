Popular south Warwickshire pub reopens as steakhouse

The Bell Inn in Ladbroke has reopened as a steakhouse and pub. Photo supplied

A popular village pub near Southam has reopened its doors as a steakhouse.

The Bell Inn in Ladbroke is welcoming visitors again a few weeks after the departure of its previous landlords on New Year’s Eve.

The Bell is the fifth and latest business to join The Free Spirit Pub portfolio, which is under the ownership of Mark Higgs.

Inside the newly reopened Bell Inn in Ladbroke. Photo supplied

The others are The Sun Inn in Hook Norton; The Red Lion at Hellidon, The Castle at Edgehill and The Seven Stars in Marsh Baldon.

Mark said: “The pub had operated as more of a restaurant experience for the last few years and we have changed it to a steakhouse and village pub.

“The plan is to really connect back with the local community, hold regular live music and foodie events. We’re very much looking forward to the summer ahead.”

The meat cuts are sourced from Carpenter’s Farm near Warmington and the menu also features some classic pub dishes.

From left - Dave Paul (front of house), Dani Mitova (general manager), Bonny Cannon (front of house) and Kelly Jeacock (front of house). Photo supplied

The bar stocks a variety of local ales, draught beers and ciders alongside a wide selection of wines, spirits and cocktails.

The Bell team is being headed up by General Manager Dani Mitova, who has grown up in hospitality, her parents running steakhouses for 30 years.

Dani, who has spent five years with Freespirit since moving from Bulgaria, said: “I think people are really happy to have their pub back. We believe it’s not just about the service.