Reader's photo: Eurovision screening brings big crowd to Leamington park

Photo by Hamish Corfield.

Leamington Courier reader Hamish Corfield has sent in this fabulous aerial photo he took of the large crowd which came to the Pump Room Gardens in the town to watch the screening of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 last weekend

The Eurovision Festival, which took place last Saturday night (Saturday May 11), was organised by CJ’s Events and included the song contest being shown live on a giant screen and street food vendors and market stalls.