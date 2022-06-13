Rugby teenager who saved child's life with CPR will now take on a marathon to raise funds for veterans

Evie Headland with her cardboard cut-out.

Evie Headland, 19, will be running the London Marathon on October 2, after beginning to take running more seriously during the first lockdown.

She said: “I found running helped me both mentally and physically at that time.

"The marathon will be a challenge for me as I’ve never run that far before.

“I’ve been thinking about doing a marathon for a while and I’m a very determined person. I aim to achieve my absolute best.

“I’m very proud that I’m running for Blind Veterans UK, my auntie Anne works for Blind Veterans UK so I see how much amazing work the charity does.

“They provide lifelong and life changing support to veterans, no matter what the cause of their sight loss.

“My family also has a proud service history during both the First World War and the Second World War so the charity is close to my heart.”

Evie is currently on a gap year before she starts university where she hopes to study forensic investigation with cyber security and eventually join the police.

She added: “During my gap year, I enjoyed a month-long trip to Mexico where I attempted to keep my marathon training going by going for a couple of runs but it was far too hot.

“The marathon will be a huge personal achievement but being able to raise money for such an incredible charity while doing it is so important to me. I’ve had a life-size cardboard cut-out of myself made to help me reach my fundraising target.

“My cut-out joined me recently at Rugby Bikefest where I helped my auntie on her Blind Veterans UK stall and it’ll also be guest of honour at a fundraising party I’m holding for family and friends in the summer.

“I’ve not decided what I’ll do with my cardboard self after the marathon but I’m thinking I’ll keep it as a memory and maybe in case I take on any further challenges for the charity.”

Evie’s auntie, Anne Carpenter, a community support worker for Blind Veterans UK, said: “I’m always so proud of Evie. At the start of the lockdown, when she was only 17, she gave CPR to her neighbour’s young daughter which paramedics say probably saved her life.

“Earlier this year she received a commendation from the chief constable of Warwickshire Police for her actions that day.

“Evie is so community spirited and by taking part in the marathon she is continuing this approach to her life.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/evie-headland to donate to Evie’s fundraiser.

If you are inspired by Evie and would like to take on a challenge for Blind Veterans UK, visit: blindveterans.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-get-involved

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are up to 50,000 more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.