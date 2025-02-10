A disabled worker at Kineton army base is taking the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to a tribunal for treatment which she says has left her stressed and feeling belittled.

Lorisa Scott claims her physical needs were denied at DM Kineton and she was made dangerously ill with pneumonia after being obliged to work in the office rather than at home.

The MOD stated it cannot comment while litigation is ongoing. The tribunal is set for early May.

“I began working as a technical specialist in logistics on December 4, 2023. Very quickly I realised I needed a more supportive chair due to having fibromyalgia and spinal arthritis with disc issues in my lower back,” she said. “This was met with contempt from my manager who derisively switched my chair to the same model in another colour. I was expected to learn a complex new role despite searing pain and numb legs and feet. “Further comments were made about how they gave me the ‘simple’ work and how staff members continued to work through sickness and illness, with the objective of belittling me. I was told I would not get a ‘special chair’ and should not even request one. My productivity was still given good feedback.”

Ms Scott had an MRI scan and results showing her spinal condition were given to her manager.

“Nothing was done. More disability discrimination was expressed with hostility towards me, oftentimes from my office mentor. Even when they saw me distressed and unwell they ignored my disposition.”

In March 2024, Ms Scott became critically ill with pneumonia, she believes due to sick staff working in the office instead of from home which they were allowed to do. “I coughed up a copious blood clots and was sent to A&E directly from my GP surgery with a suspected pulmonary embolism. After tests, ex-rays and several rounds of antibiotics I was able to clear the black patch of blood on my lungs.

"There is no reason why staff could not to show consideration to a team member who had a known condition and documented compromised immune system. They even kept the windows next to my desk open throughout winter. The radiator next to my desk did not work.

"I had asked several times for my desk to be moved to another place. Occupational health had offered a DSE assessment that was not fulfilled. “My probation review was arranged. I was contacted with concerns I could not continue to fulfil my duties and in addition, accusations of gross misconduct! I was accused of working a secondary role while signed off. “I was put under significant stress not only by the illness but their failure to implement reasonable adjustments. These accusations of fraud were dismissed by the caseworker and my name removed from the Internal Fraud Database (IFD). “They did not want a disabled employee; they wanted to hide their professional shortcomings and incompetence. My medical grounds have been clearly evidenced to the courts, I want justice to prevail and for them to hear how damaging disability discrimination is. Not only did I suffer a close to death illness but the long term impact on my mental health. The trust in authority is irreparable,” she said.