This is the difference supporting Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light Campaign makes to people like Googlebox star June Bernicoff

Leamington Rotarians are reminding people of how supporting their annual Trees of Light Christmas fundraising campaign can help people in need in their final days such as Googlebox star June Bernicoff.

June was known as one half of the much-loved married couple, June and Leon, on the hit reality TV show which they appeared on from 2013 to 2017.

Leon died in 2017 and June moved to Warwickshire in 2019 to live closer to her daughter Helen.

Leon and June Bernicoff of Googlebox fame.

But in April 2020 June was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Helen said: “It was a very rapid decline after her short hospital stay.

"She moved in with me so I could care for her, the doctor telephoned weekly and the palliative care nurse got involved too.

"I was thankful to have her at home but it all became a lot easier when Myton got involved.

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

“We both looked forward to the Myton at Home nurses’ daily visits. It was the little things they did which really made a big difference, like washing her hair, making her comfortable, and keeping the pain under control.

"They showed us how to move and turn her in bed without causing discomfort, and they were also honest about her deterioration. We also very much appreciated their warmth and kindness”

The Myton at Home team arranged for a wheelchair to be loaned to June so she could get to see the garden.

And when it was clear that she didn’t have long left, the nurses were informed, open and honest with the family.

The Reverend Richard Suffern of St Margaret's church with Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club president Barry Andrews and Whitnash mayor Cllr Adrian Barton at the switch on for the Tree of Light.

This meant June’s granddaughter was able to travel to see her one last time.

“The daily contact with the nurses was so important to us all.

Mum was positive throughout the illness, and we followed her lead. The care Myton gave was very much for our whole family, and they even checked in with me after she died to see how I was doing.”

June died on May 5 2021 at home with Helen.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the Myton at Home nurses were able to be there for June and her family during her final weeks.

The Rotary Club on Royal Leamington Spa's Trees of Light Campaign, which raises funds for the Myton Hospices, continued with the lights switch-on event for the giant tree outside St Margaret's church in Whitnash on Saturday (November 20).

The lights switch-on, carried out by Whitnash mayor Cllr Adrian Barton, followed a carol service at the church.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one please post your coupon (printed in Friday's paper) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.