Video: Daredevil cleaners abseil the 100-foot walls of Warwick Castle's Caesar's Tower

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:03 BST
Daredevil cleaners have abseiled the 100-foot walls of Warwick Castle’s South Front, Caesar's Tower, for the landmark's annual exterior clean.

The two-person team descended the castle’s south front to inspect and maintain the historical 800-year-old stonework.

Over the course of two weeks, they removed vegetation and checked the walls of an area spanning 3,000 square metres.

Daredevil cleaners have abseiled the descend of the 100-foot walls of Warwick Castle’s South Front, Caesar's Tower, for the landmark's annual exterior clean. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle.Daredevil cleaners have abseiled the descend of the 100-foot walls of Warwick Castle’s South Front, Caesar's Tower, for the landmark's annual exterior clean. Photo supplied by Warwick Castle.
The castle said this work keeps the castle “looking grand but also helps to preserve its structural integrity”.

The team will also clear roofs on top of the small towers and chimneys, inspect the clock faces on the clock tower, and inspect Guy’s and Caesar’s towers.

Matt Halford, head of estates and facilities at Warwick Castle, said: “Watching our team abseil down Warwick Castle is always a sight to behold.

"The annual abseil clean is vital for maintaining the castle's majestic appearance and preserving its rich history.

"By removing vegetation and inspecting the stonework, we ensure that this medieval marvel remains intact for future generations to admire and enjoy."