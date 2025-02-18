Warwick military museum's next monthly talk to focus on the Home Guard
The Museum of The Queen’s Royal Hussars in Priory Road will be hosting the event on Thursday March 6 about the Home Guard.
A spokesperson from the museum said: “Join us this March as historian David G.P. Morse uncovers how the Home Guard was trained, armed and evolved to take over the defence of this country and enabled the Armies of the Allies to plan and carry out a counter invasion of Europe.
“Although our museum is closed to the public until the end of March, we’re still opening the doors of the Sir Michael Parker Gallery to host our monthly talks.
"It’s your chance to experience history up close, even during our break.”
"Secure your spot today and be part of this incredible evening – where history comes to life through the voices of those who lived it.”
Tickets cost £12 and include refreshments.
Doors open at 6.30pm with the talk due to start at 7pm.