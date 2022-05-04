Warwick school siblings run lemonade stand to raise money for victims of war in Ukraine

A Warwick schoolgirl and her younger brother have put any sibling rivalries aside to team up and run a real lemonade stall to raise money to help the young victims of the war in Ukraine.

King’s High pupil Betsy Balfe, 12, and her brother Billy, 11, who is at Warwick Junior School, ran the stall, which also had homemade cakes, outside their house last Saturday (April 30) to raise money for Unicef’s Ukraine appeal.

The stand raised about £180 which will be doubled by their dad’s business Qpac Packaging to make the total they raised close to £360.

Betsy and Billy Balfe on their way to raising £360 for Unicef's appeal to help young victims of the war in Ukraine.

This is the third time the youngsters have ran a fundraising stall, selling hot chocolate for a different cause before lockdown.