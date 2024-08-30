Warwickshire cafe owner runs across Villa car park to reunite Sharon Osbourne with her lost wedding ring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwickshire cafe owner has told how she ran across a football stadium car park to reunite Sharon Osbourne with her lost diamond-encrusted wedding ring.

The 71-year-old former X-Factor judge had been unveiling Aston Villa’s new flagship club shop when the expensive band dropped from her finger on August 16.

Eagle-eyed Villa fan Sharon Bardsley, 52, was at the shop with her son Charlie,15, buying the new away kit when she spotted the jewellery shining on the floor.

Moments earlier, she had just leaned in to grab a quick selfie with the wife of Ozzy as she was leaving the store before security whisked her away.

Sharon Bardsley with Sharon Osbourne.

After another woman picked it up, Sharon - who runs a coffee shop in Nuneaton - realised the extravagant ring belonged to the TV personality and sprinted across the car park after her.

Burly security guards blocked her access but quick-thinking Sharon managed to get Ms Osbourne’s attention, shouting: "Sharon, is this your ring?"

She said the relieved star gave her a big hug and she later posted a video on social media to her 1.5 million followers in a bid to hunt down her mystery heroine.

Mum-of-three Sharon, of Kingstanding, Birmingham, said: “We went to the Villa store opening with my son Charlie. We're all Villa mad.

"He was expecting to see a Villa player or a Villa legend, not Sharon Osbourne. But I love her, I think she’s great. I just think she’s just a real down to earth lady.

“She did a little speech then went in and got the away shirt.

"She was coming out with the security, I asked her for a selfie but security said no more photos, but we had one.

“She left and a girl behind me called Natalie said I'd dropped my ring. The funny thing was, she thought it was a Pandora ring and put it in my hand.

"But I saw all the diamonds and I went to my son ‘this must be Sharon Osbourne’s ring’. I ran out but the security wouldn’t let me go near her.

“I shouted and said ‘Sharon, is this your ring?’ She said it was, hugged me, thanked me and then that was it.

"I think someone out of her entourage came to find me at the store but I was gone.”

Sharon said the expensive ring was covered in diamonds and likely cost "quite a few quid".

The personalised piece features a traditional gold wedding band with layers of diamonds and was a replacement Ozzy bought after her original £200,000 ring was stolen.

Sharon added: “The ring was beautiful. It was a wedding ring with a gold band but hers is just all diamonds, absolutely beautiful.

"I’d imagine it’d cost a right few quid. It’s not just a normal wedding band.

“Then the next thing I know my niece told me Sharon Osbourne was looking for me on social media, which was mad."

Posting on Instagram earlier this week, Sharon Osbourne launched an appeal to track down Sharon so she could say a "huge, huge thank you."

In the video she said: "A week ago today I was at Aston Villa football ground. I had the best time ever.

"As I was leaving, I was walking across the car park to my car and this lady came running up to me and she goes 'is this your band?'.

"It was my wedding band. I was like 'oh my god'.

"She found it on the floor in the store and presumed it was mine and came running after me. I never got her name because I was just in shock.

"So if anyone knows her name, can you please post it in my comments, please? I just want to say a huge, huge thank you.

"My original one got stolen and Ozzy replaced it with this.

"If I'd lost this it would have been terrible. So thank you, thank you, thank you for returning it to me. It means so much. And, up the Villa!"