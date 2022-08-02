Warwickshire firm raises £19,500 for injured soldiers at annual golf day

More than 200 people joined The Wigley Group’s Golf Day and Gala Dinner at the The Belfry Hotel and Resort.

The event was held in aid of the Wigley Support Fund (WSF) – an initiative launched by The Wigley Group with the official Parachute Regiment charity Support Our Paras to help injured, serving and veteran soldiers transition from military to civilian life.

Comedian Tim Vine and magician John Archer fronted a star-studded line up with evening entertainment and a charity auction.

Sporting stars and business professionals from across the region clubbed together at an annual golf day in Warwickshire to help raise more than £19,500 to support serving and veteran soldiers. Photo supplied

The event – which was the first one held since 2019 due to the pandemic – saw more than 20 teams take part, with Newton LDP taking top spot and KB Transport finishing as runners up.

Robert Wigley, chairman of The Wigley Group - based in Southam - said: “This was such a fantastic day and it was great to see so many familiar and new faces after a two-year absence.

“This is a cause which is extremely close to our hearts and we are proud to have now raised more than £140,000 since our first event was held in 2013.

“This would not be possible without our supporters and sponsors and we would like to thank everyone for their generous contributions.”

It is the eighth year that the golf day has been held by property, development and construction company The Wigley Group, whose headquarters are at Stockton, near Southam.

Hosted by TV sports announcer and former paratrooper John McDonald, the event was supported by a host of stars from the world of darts including Keith Deller, Colin Lloyd, Wayne Mardle and Steve Beaton.

West Indies test cricketer Shane Dowrich, Warwickshire cricketer Craig Miles, former boxer Eddie Avoth, promoter Barry Hearn, and British gold medallist cyclist Jaco van Gass MBE were also among the famous faces to show their backing.