Wetherspoon makes alcohol license application for premises it owns in Kenilworth

The former Poundland site at at 18-24 The Square in Kenilworth town centre, which pub company JD Wetherspoon now owns and has plans to turn into a new branch. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

JD Wetherspoon has made an extended alcohol licence application for the premises it owns in Kenilworth town centre.

The pub company has said it ‘is committed’ to open a new branch at the former Poundland Site at 18-24 The Square.

The company announced in July it is planning to invest £2 million on the vacant site.

Recently it withdrew its plans, which it had submitted to Warwick District Council in August, but has also stated that a new proposal will soon be submitted.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon has said: "There is a discrepancy on the plans and our planning consultant's advice was to resubmit rather than amend the application.

"We are still committed to opening a pub in Kenilworth."

Kenilworth Town Council had objected to the plans despite councillors agreeing that converting the empty unit into a pub would benefit the town centre.

The pub would occupy all of the ground and first floor of the building, comprising 5,500 sq ft on each.

Wetherspoon has said that, if opened, the pub would create 60 jobs.

The extended alcohol licence application states that, if approved, alcohol sales would be permitted from 8am to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and from 8am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Extended sales hours would be permitted on bank holidays as well as Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Wetherspoon has also applied to have opening hours of 7am to 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and until 0.30am on Fridays and Saturdays - again with later closing allowed on bank holidays and Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Residents have until October 13 to comment on the application.

Wetherspoon’s purchase of the site was overseen by Leamington-based property consultants Wareing & Company.

Bill Wareing of Wareing & Company said: “It is great to see a major national name like Wetherspoon investing in the heart of Kenilworth by purchasing this building."

