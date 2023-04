Kira went missing from Lancing, Sussex, this morning (April 17)

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who they believe might be in the Warwick area.

Sussex Police said: "She is wearing a grey tracksuit and white trainers and may be in the Coventry/Warwick areas."

"Kira, 16, is 5’5” and has brown hair with blonde highlights, usually worn down or in a ponytail.