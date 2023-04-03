Nominations close tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, for the 14 seats being contested – a third of the total – with the line-up of candidates due to be released the following day.
As a sign of high-profile visits likely to come, Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, was the guest at a Rugby Labour event on Thursday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said: “Rugby Labour were kind as they were determined.
"What a group of people, who made me proud to be part of a Labour movement that is about real change in real lives.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Of the borough council’s 42 seats, the Conservatives, the ruling group, have 23; Labour 10 and Lib Dems 9.
Of the 14 seats up for election, eight have been held by the Conservatives, three by Labour and three by the Lib Dems.
A number of high-profile names have reached the end of their current term and we will know by Wednesday if they are defending their seats.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If Labour and Lib Dems pick up two seats between them, the council would move to no overall control with the Conservatives the largest party on 21 and Labour and Lib Dems totalling 21 – but an equal total doesn’t mean the latter two would necessarily vote together.
Other options are possible so expect a lively few weeks until polling day on May 4 – and potentially more big-name visits from across the political spectrum.