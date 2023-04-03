Register
Rugby visit by top politician is sure sign borough elections are coming soon

This week sees the countdown to next month’s borough council elections get under way with all three main parties looking to defend seats they currently hold, while hoping to add to their tally.

By Richard Howarth
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

Nominations close tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, for the 14 seats being contested – a third of the total – with the line-up of candidates due to be released the following day.

As a sign of high-profile visits likely to come, Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Yardley and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, was the guest at a Rugby Labour event on Thursday.

She said: “Rugby Labour were kind as they were determined.

Labour's Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Jess Phillips, centre, is pictured at a Rugby Labour event on Thursday.
"What a group of people, who made me proud to be part of a Labour movement that is about real change in real lives.”

Of the borough council’s 42 seats, the Conservatives, the ruling group, have 23; Labour 10 and Lib Dems 9.

Of the 14 seats up for election, eight have been held by the Conservatives, three by Labour and three by the Lib Dems.

A number of high-profile names have reached the end of their current term and we will know by Wednesday if they are defending their seats.

If Labour and Lib Dems pick up two seats between them, the council would move to no overall control with the Conservatives the largest party on 21 and Labour and Lib Dems totalling 21 – but an equal total doesn’t mean the latter two would necessarily vote together.

Other options are possible so expect a lively few weeks until polling day on May 4 – and potentially more big-name visits from across the political spectrum.

