Chiltern Railways warns Leamington passengers that no services will be running on two days next week

Strike action is expected on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3

Chiltern Railways has warned Leamington passengers that due to strike action, there will be no services available on two days next week.

The strike action on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3 by the ASLEF and the RMT is expected to have a similar impact on other neighbouring train operators, resulting in all Chiltern stations closing for the two days.

The operator also warns that there will also be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday February 2 due to the strike action.