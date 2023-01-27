Register
Chiltern Railways warns Leamington passengers that no services will be running on two days next week

Strike action is expected on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:23pm
Chiltern Railways has warned Leamington passengers that due to strike action, there will be no services available on two days next week.
The strike action on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3 by the ASLEF and the RMT is expected to have a similar impact on other neighbouring train operators, resulting in all Chiltern stations closing for the two days.

The operator also warns that there will also be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday February 2 due to the strike action.

Customers have also been warned that due to Network Rail engineering works, London Marylebone station will be closed on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5.

