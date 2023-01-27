Chiltern Railways warns Leamington passengers that no services will be running on two days next week

Chiltern Railways has warned Leamington passengers that due to strike action, there will be no services available on two days next week.
The strike action on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3 by the ASLEF and the RMT is expected to have a similar impact on other neighbouring train operators, resulting in all Chiltern stations closing for the two days.
The operator also warns that there will also be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday February 2 due to the strike action.
Customers have also been warned that due to Network Rail engineering works, London Marylebone station will be closed on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5.