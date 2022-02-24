Train services in Kenilworth - running between Nuneaton and Leamington - will resume on Sunday

Train services through Kenilworth, running between Nuneaton and Leamington, will resume on Sunday (February 27).

Train services through Kenilworth, running between Nuneaton and Leamington, will resume on Sunday (February 27).

Services on the route have been temporarily suspended since Christmas due to a staff shortages as the Omicron variant took hold. Rail replacement buses have been in operation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with cases of Covid-19 falling in recent weeks, West Midlands Railway is reinstating the full hourly timetable on the route from Sunday.

Kenilworth MP Jeremy Wright said: “Kenilworth Station has been without a full service for too long. Following the extensive engagement I have had with West Midlands Railway and the leader of the County Council, whose support has been appreciated, I welcome the resumption of the service. I now hope and expect West Midlands Railway to focus on maintaining and improving the service.”

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we were forced to temporarily suspend the train service on this route.

“Like many industries, the Omicron variant had a significant impact on the railway. However, with case numbers falling in recent weeks we are now able to reinstate the full hourly timetable and look forward to welcoming customers back on board.”

Councillor Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We welcome the reopening of the route and the opportunities it brings for people to travel across Warwickshire using public transport.