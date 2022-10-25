New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could name his cabinet shortly after a meeting with King Charles III

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Conservative MP’s yesterday that he was looking to build a “cabinet of all talents”. This was just minutes after he was officially named as PM.

Attention will now turn to who exactly will be a part of this cabinet, and whether or not any members of the short lived Liz Truss cabinet will retain their place. One man who may well keep hold of one of the top jobs in government is Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt was only given the role by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss on October 14, and there are strong suggestions this position will remain his no matter how widespread a cabinet reshuffle Sunak carries out.

If there was to be a reshuffle within the treasury, a name who has been outlined as a potential Hunt replacement is Kemi Badenoch. The former banker was involved in the leadership race which was ultimately won by Liz Truss and recently put her support behind Sunak.

In the Foreign Office, James Cleverly currently holds the top job and Sunak could keep him within this role. The minister, who has experience as a minister for overseas affairs, could be seen as a constant in what is sure to be a turbulent reshuffle.

The role of defence secretary has arguably been one of the most assured positions within government in recent years. Ben Wallace is the only minister to keep the same job through both the Johnson and Truss tenures, and his work with the ongoing war in Ukraine would make it logical for him to remain in this role.

One of the newer roles within the government, that of levelling up secretary, is still seen as one of the most important. Some of the early contenders for this role include Badenoch as well as Michael Gove as, although he will step down at the next general election, a return to the cabinet is an offer he is unlikely to turn down.

