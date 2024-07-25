Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ticket To Ride can be played by ages 8 and above.

It is playable with two to five players - so perfect for families.

Unlike Monopoly, you probably won’t have to worry about anyone flipping the board.

Summer is here but the weather hasn’t really lived up to the billing so far. After a bit of a purple patch we’ve gone back to the mixed conditions and grey skies that has plagued most of us in the UK for the last god knows how long (it’s all blurred together hasn’t it).

As the school holidays kick-off, we are faced with the possibility we may end up spending more time indoors this summer than we would usually expect. If you are wanting to find fresh ways to keep the whole family occupied and reduce screen time, you may want to consider dusting down the old board game shelf.

But if you are sick of playing Monopoly, Cluedo or Scrabble and are looking for something different, I’m here to save your bacon. Ticket To Ride is the perfect title to spruce up family game night.

Why should you play Ticket To Ride?

Ticket To Ride. Photo: Matt Hickson | Matt Hickson

If you have been considering expanding your board game shelf beyond the classics but feel overwhelmed with where to start, then Ticket To Ride is the perfect jumping on point. It is not substantially more difficult than a Monopoly or a Cluedo plus it is not so competitive that you will end up with a bad case of family fisticuffs and a flipped board.

Unlike Monopoly it can also be done and dusted in around an hour - once you are familiar with the game. Your first play may take a bit longer as you familiarise yourself with how it all works.

But it is super simple to pick up - as well as offering enough depth to keep it fresh on multiple play sessions. It can be picked up by any age, from children to grandparents - so no-one will be left out.

But what’s so good about Ticket to Ride?

Beyond being easy to pick up and suitable for the whole family, what exactly is special about Ticket To Ride, I hear you ask? The reason I am such an evangelist for this game is because of the way it keeps you constantly on your toes.

Turns are really quick, so you aren’t going minutes at a time between turns or watching someone um and ah over a move. You can do one of three actions each turn, meaning you aren’t going to get decision paralysis when it is your go.

But despite not being overly complex, there is still plenty of strategy to keep you on your toes. You constantly have to be planning one, two, even three turns ahead, making sure you are able to successfully complete the routes you are building before other players accidentally (or not) block your way.

It’s fun, it’s fast and it can be done and dusted in an hour tops. It is the perfect way to juice up family game night - and to help ease you into the world of board games, if you so desire.

How many people can play Ticket to Ride?

Days of Wonder, the publisher of the game, says that the game can be played with 2 to 5 players. At least for the original edition of the board game - double check the specific edition you are purchasing to make sure it can cover all the players at your game night.

Where can you buy Ticket To Ride?

Shoppers can nab a copy of Ticket to Ride, as well as the snazzy alternate editions including the European one and the UK one, from Amazon. It starts at £43 for the original version and is eligible for prime delivery.

Waterstones and all good board game shops will also likely have at least one variant of Ticket To Ride, if you want to take a look at it in person first.