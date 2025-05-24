The 9 worst cars of the 1980s, as notorious 'lemon' set for unlikely comeback

These cars were notorious for their poor build quality, inferior design and unreliability

A car dubbed the ‘worst in history’ is set to make an unlikely comeback

Made during the 80s, it was the butt of many jokes due to its poor quality, unreliability and dated features

We’ve taken a look back at some of the other most-hated cars of the 1980s, including one which was so bad it forced a leading automotive magazine to issue an apoolgy more than 25 years later

These were some of the worst cars of the 1980s, according to critics and those who had the misfortune to own one | Various

It’s the most unlikely comeback since the Gallagher brothers set aside their differences to revive Oasis.

In fact, it’s almost certainly bigger.

While the Parka-clad Manchester rockers have their detractors, their return was welcomed by legions of fans.

It’s hard to see the same happening for the almost universally reviled 1980s ‘abomination’ which could soon be rolling off the production line once more.

We’re talking about the Yugo, a car which tops many lists of the worst vehicles ever made and was more of a laughing stock back in its day than the Lada or Skoda ever were.

The Yugo, made in the former Yugoslavia, was released in the UK and US in the 1980s and was the cheapest vehicle available - but sadly it showed.

It was infamous for its poor quality, unreliability and dated features, which saw it branded the ‘worst car in history’.

But Serbian professor Dr Alekasandar Bjelić recently unveiled plans to resurrect the much-maligned motor, unveiling a scale model version at the recent Car Design Event in Europe and announcing that he hopes to have a working prototype ready for the Belgrade Expo 2027.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look back at some of the other contenders for the worst car of the 1980s, based on critical reception and user reviews.

Skoda Estelle

Skodas were the butt of many jokes during the 1980s, and the early Estelles (known as the 105 and 120 outside the UK) with their notoriously poor handling didn't help.

Once that and other issues were sorted out, however, many people felt it was actually a pretty good car - and a very affordable one.

FSO Polonez

The FSO Polonez was developed in Poland in collaboration with Fiat and was very popular in central Europe, with more than a million sold between 1978 and 2002, but less so elsewhere.

Despite the low price tag, it was much maligned for its poor performance.

DeLorean

Forget Michael J. Fox, the time-travelling DeLorean was the real star of the Back to the Future films.

Despite its vertical opening doors and other features exuding cool, only around 9,000 were ever made, though, and it has faced a critical mauling.

Tony Davis branded the build quality 'woeful' in his book, Naff Motors: 101 Automotive Lemons, while Top Gear writer Richard Porter called it 'dismal'.

Lada Riva

Jeremy Clarkson once described the Russian-made Lada Riva as the 'worst car ever' on Top Gear, and it seems plenty of people agree.

Although it was cheap, the boxy design, dated techology and 'stodgy' driving experience meant it was much-derided, even if it did sell well and was regarded by many owners as a reliable car.

Austin Maestro

The Austin Maestro was one of Britain's best-selling cars during the mid-80s but time has not been kind, with many people now deeming it one of the worst cars ever made.

One person, writing on Reddit, called the build quality and reliability 'laughably bad', while another said: "I've had some pretty bad cars over the years but it was the worst."

Renault Alliance

The Renault Alliance was well received upon its launch in 1983, topping Car and Driver’s list of the best cars that year. Critics praised its ‘excellent fuel economy’ and ‘good looks’, among other features.

But history has not been kind to the Alliance, so much so that in 2009 Car and Driver formally apologised for its ‘grievous mistake’ 26 years earlier.

“The car was trash,” it declared. “We should have known that back then, and it’s taken us too long to confess our grievous mistake. Let this frank admission be the start of our penance.”

Morris Ital

The Morris Ital, made by British Leyland between 1980 and 1984, was the successor to the Morris Minor.

It sold well upon its release in Britain but soon developed a poor reputation for its inferior build quality.

Many Morris Itals were later reportedly snapped up on the cheap by Morris Minor owners and used for replacement parts.

Alfa Romeo Arna

The Alfa Romeo Arna was made between 1983 and 1987 by the Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo Nissan Autoveicoli, of which its name is an acronym.

It was based on the body of the Nissan Cherry, with an engine from Alfa Romeo’s Alfasud.

The Arna sold poorly and soon gained a reputation for poor build quality and unreliability.

Do you agree with this list? What do you think were the worst, and best cars, of the 1980s?

