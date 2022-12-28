Leamington boss Paul Holleran was happy with his side’s performance in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Gloucester City.

Dan Turner levels for Leamington.

The visitors hit the front on 12 minutes when Matt McClure poked home from close range.

But the Brakes battled back and levelled a minute before half-time when Dan Turner prodded home after City’s keeper collided with a defender.

“I thought performance wise it was a nice way to finish off the year,” he said.

"I think it was a notch up from the performance here against Brackley. We've managed to create five or six really really good opportunities, and on a number of occasions, we've missed the target. There was lots of good play; lots of front foot football. Lots to be pleased about today.

'I'm gutted that we haven't taken these chances, but there's also lots to be encouraged by.

"I thought the midfield three were excellent today. The two wide men - we changed it slightly to give us a chance to stretch their back four a little bit, and with Dan out there, coming in like he did last year.

"I think the more minutes we get into Liam Cross the more you'll see what an asset he'll be. Sometimes when you're struggling to score goals and you've got someone like him whipping good early balls into good areas like he has done today, then you'll get opportunities.

“It would have been nice to get the three points. However, it's another point on the board and we need to build on that.

“There were lots of good individual performances today, and without wanting to sound repetitive, we just need to start turning some of these draws into wins now.”

Both sides will feel they could have taken all three points from what was an entertaining Boxing Day clash.

