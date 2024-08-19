Shipston cricketers bowled over by sports fund help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Shipston on Stour Cricket Club successfully applied to the fund to buy removable netting to help give their young teams the best chance of sporting success.

Club secretary Dave Murphy said: “We’re really grateful to Gigaclear for its support of grassroots rural sport clubs through its fund. The removable netting will help save the loss of cricket balls into the adjacent field on matchdays and will can also be adapted into training equipment as a fielding and batting net to help us coach our youngsters.

“Developing youngsters from our local area is vital for the survival and future of our club.”

Shipston on Stour Cricketers with their new equipment

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Shipston on Stour Cricket Club and I wish them every success in the coming season. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

Shipston on Stour Cricket Club, which was first founded in 1834, play fixtures at their ground in London Road.

More than 2,500 homes and businesses in Shipston on Stour are now able to access Gigaclear's full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.