Southam's Kate Rocher-Smith keen to savour Burghley Horse Trials debut

Southam's Kate Rocher-Smith is preparing to make her Defender Burghley Horse Trials debut. Pic: Nixonphoto/Badminton Horse Trials.

Kate Rocher-Smith plans to savour every moment of her upcoming Defender Burghley Horse Trials debut.

The Southam-based ace, 40, will compete at the iconic Burghley House in Stamford for the first time, capping off a fruitful career in-and-out of the saddle, having previously founded Dassett Eventing, a leading producer of event horses worldwide, including Dassett Rock Star, set-to-be ridden by fellow 2025 Defender Burghley competitor Tom Crisp.

For Rocher-Smith, her upcoming bow at Burghley House marks the culmination of a lifelong journey and she admitted that the moment cannot come soon enough.

“My late grandmother took me to Burghley when I was a very small girl,” said Rocher-Smith. “I didn’t understand what eventing was and what it all meant but I remember being around it and looking around and to think coming full circle and I’m riding makes it all the more special.

“It’s the pinnacle of the sport and to get there with a horse you produced, you appreciate the enormity of it all and just try to enjoy the process cos the opportunities don’t come around often.

“We sell horses, that’s our business so we’ve had plenty of horses that we’ve sold at Badminton and Burghley before, which has been incredibly rewarding in itself, but this is the first time I’ve ridden at Burghley.

“We're really lucky that Dassett Eventing is a big team and family. My mum is part-owner of the horse and she's at nearly event that we go to, big or small and she'll definitely be there.

“My sister works in the business on the admin side and she'll be there with family and we've got a team of 15-20 people wanting to come for the week to support which is fabulous.”

Yet while Rocher-Smith recognises the scale of the occasion, she is refusing to let herself get carried away just yet.

“You approach it the same,” added Rocher-Smith. “In any situation you have to stick to your training and stick to your program. We know our horses really well and that I think is always a big bonus.

“We’ll see how he feels when he gets going and we’ll see how he is when he gets there.

“There’re so many variables when you’re eventing, the crowd and the venues are different. The only consistency you have is the training and the team around you and that’s what we’ll stick with.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk