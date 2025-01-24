Man arrested after police raid flat and find suspected class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash
Video footage of a police raid on a flat has been released – with one man being arrested and thousands of pounds in cash and suspected class A drugs being found.
Cambridgeshire police carried out the raid in a flat in Fletton, Peterborough, last week.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Inside the home they found a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs (which will now be tested and valued), thousands of pounds in cash and multiple mobile phones, resulting in a man in his 30s being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”