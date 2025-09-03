Ed Sheeran to play at Coventry arena in December as part of European tour

Ed Sheeran performs at Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella).

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena in December as part of his European stadium tour.

The gig will take place on Friday 5 December.

The CBS Arena has written on its Instagram: “Ahead of the release of his new album Play, Ed Sheeran has announced a run of arena shows for December 2025. The upcoming shows will be a rare chance to see stadium-selling Ed Sheeran in more intimate venues ahead of his all-new Loop stadium tour.

“Pre-order Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘Play’ on CD or vinyl on Amazon.co.uk, by 7pm BST on Sunday 7 September and you’ll receive access to the planet.fans pre-sale.

"You then have until Monday 8 September to register for pre-sale tickets.”

Ed will be releasing his eighth studio album on September 12.

The 34-year-old officially revealed his title plans for his next album (and seemingly future releases too) during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March.