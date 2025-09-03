Ed Sheeran to play at Coventry arena in December as part of European tour
The gig will take place on Friday 5 December.
The CBS Arena has written on its Instagram: “Ahead of the release of his new album Play, Ed Sheeran has announced a run of arena shows for December 2025. The upcoming shows will be a rare chance to see stadium-selling Ed Sheeran in more intimate venues ahead of his all-new Loop stadium tour.
“Pre-order Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘Play’ on CD or vinyl on Amazon.co.uk, by 7pm BST on Sunday 7 September and you’ll receive access to the planet.fans pre-sale.
"You then have until Monday 8 September to register for pre-sale tickets.”
Ed will be releasing his eighth studio album on September 12.
The 34-year-old officially revealed his title plans for his next album (and seemingly future releases too) during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March.