Lovesong: Past and present entwine in a landmark production at Leamington's Loft Theatre
“That is the story of our beginning. And this is the story of…the end.” As Maggie and Billy face taking the biggest leap of all, their home becomes filled with the vibrant memories of their younger selves, newly emigrated and just starting out in married life. Past and present entwine as the older and younger versions of the same couple share the stage, weaving a tale of togetherness which is both joyful and heart-breaking.
Commenting on the show, Director, Craig Shelton, said: “Our production aims to capture the essence of this intricate narrative through a fusion of powerful performances, evocative choreography, and immersive staging. The actors have delved deeply into their characters, embodying both the vigour of youth and the wisdom of age with a sensitivity that is integral to the script’s rich emotional landscape.”
Lovesong runs at the Loft Theatre, Victoria Colonnade, Leamington Spa nightly from Wednesday 10 July to Saturday 20 July, except for Monday 15 July. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 14 July, when the show starts at 5.00pm.
Tickets and further information from www.lofttheatrecompany.com
