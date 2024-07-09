Lovesong: Past and present entwine in a landmark production at Leamington's Loft Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lovesong will be the 500th production staged in the current Loft Theatre, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in the 1960s. A poignant and tender play, which blends the dialogue of award-winning playwright and screenwriter Abi Morgan (Eric, The Split) with beautifully choreographed movement to unfold the story of Billy and Maggie and their thirty-year marriage.

“That is the story of our beginning. And this is the story of…the end.” As Maggie and Billy face taking the biggest leap of all, their home becomes filled with the vibrant memories of their younger selves, newly emigrated and just starting out in married life. Past and present entwine as the older and younger versions of the same couple share the stage, weaving a tale of togetherness which is both joyful and heart-breaking.

Commenting on the show, Director, Craig Shelton, said: “Our production aims to capture the essence of this intricate narrative through a fusion of powerful performances, evocative choreography, and immersive staging. The actors have delved deeply into their characters, embodying both the vigour of youth and the wisdom of age with a sensitivity that is integral to the script’s rich emotional landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovesong runs at the Loft Theatre, Victoria Colonnade, Leamington Spa nightly from Wednesday 10 July to Saturday 20 July, except for Monday 15 July. Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 14 July, when the show starts at 5.00pm.