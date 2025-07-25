Creamfields 2025: Set times revealed ahead of the UK’s biggest dance festival - who is clashing with who?
- The full list of set times and stage splits for Creamfields 2025 have been revealed.
- Among the times, though, is a curious case of an act “To Be Announced.”
- Here’s your itinerary for this year’s event and a look at some of the big set clashes set to take place this August Bank Holiday.
Creamfields 2025 is just around the corner, promising an electrifying bank holiday weekend for electronic music lovers!
From Thursday, August 21st, to Sunday, August 24th, the Daresbury estate in Cheshire will transform into a pulsating mecca of sound, featuring a monumental line-up spread across multiple, cutting-edge stages.
It’s another strong year for the beloved festival as some of the biggest names in dance music, including Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Chase & Status, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, and ANYMA, who will be delivering exclusive UK performances.
You can expect a diverse sonic journey, from the thunderous techno of Amelie Lens and Eric Prydz's legendary visual spectacles in the Steel Yard, to the vibrant house sounds of Fisher, Jamie Jones, and Sonny Fodera. Drum & bass enthusiasts will find their haven with giants like Andy C and Sub Focus, while trance fans can look forward to sets from Aly & Fila and the iconic Thrillseekers (celebrating 25 years!).
And don't forget the return of fan-favourite stages like the Arc, Steel Yard, and the new, immersive HALO, alongside the powerful takeover of Teletech.
With such an incredible roster, planning your weekend is absolutely essential to catch all your favourite acts and to help you navigate the colossal schedule, we've meticulously combed through the set times to identify the major clashes that might force you to make some tough decisions.
Get ready to strategize your ultimate Creamfields 2025 experience - and if you’re now experiencing FOMO, we also take a look at this year’s ticketing situation.
Creamfields 2025- full list of set times and stage splits
All information correct as of writing; for last-minute updates shortly before or during the event, download the Creamfields 2025 app.
Thursday August 21 2025
Cream
- 22:00 - 23:00: CamrinWatsin
- 21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights
- 20:00 - 21:00: Chapter & Verse
- 19:00 - 20:00: Camden Cox
- 18:00 - 19:00: Beyond Chicago
- 17:00 - 18:00: M.HUMMO
Cream Terrace
- 22:00 - 23:00: Laidback Luke
- 21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals
- 20:00 - 21:00: Rave Republic
- 19:00 - 20:00: Smack
- 18:00 - 19:00: Calvin Logue
- 17:00 - 18:00: Kola
Nation
- 22:00 - 23:00: Jason Cluff
- 21:00 - 22:00: Schak
- 20:00 - 21:00: Yasmin Gardezi
- 19:00 - 20:00: Jezza & Jod
- 18:00 - 19:00: BK
- 17:00 - 18:00: Toni
Rong
- 22:00 - 23:00: Luvstruck
- 21:00 - 22:00: Christina Novelli
- 20:00 - 21:00: Thrillseekers (25 Years Set)
- 19:00 - 20:00: Ciaran McAuley
- 18:00 - 19:00: MODEA
- 17:00 - 18:00: Gia
Friday August 22 2025
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status
- 20:00 - 21:00: Sub Focus
- 19:00 - 20:00: Arielle Free
- 18:00 - 19:00: Counterpart
Apex
- 21:00 - 23:00: Fisher
- 19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture
- 18:00 - 19:30: Mau P
- 16:30 - 18:00: Frank Rizardo
- 15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 21:30 - 23:00: Eric Prydz
- 20:00 - 21:30: Adam Beyer
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit
- 17:00 - 18:30: Cristoph
- 16:00 - 17:00: Rob Harnetty
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Vernon
The Forest hosted by History of Rave
- 21:30 - 23:00: Oppidan
- 20:00 - 21:30: Sam Divine
- 18:30 - 20:00: Eats Everything
- 17:00 - 18:30: Mele b2b Kilimanjaro
- 16:00 - 17:00: Diffrent
- 15:00 - 16:00: Sean Hughes
HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Paradise)
- 21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones
- 19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82
- 18:00 - 19:30: Rossi.
- 16:30 - 18:00: Alisha
- 15:00 - 16:30: Goosey
Teletech
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fantasm
- 20:00 - 21:30: Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS
- 18:45 - 20:00: Holy Priest
- 17:30 - 18:45: Jazzy b2b Jowi
- 16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farell b2b Sikoti
- 15:00 - 16:00: Danielle Ciuro
Misfit
- 22:15 - 23:00: Rooler
- 21:15: 22:15: Darren Styles
- 20:00 - 21:15: Ben Nicky
- 19:00 - 20:00: Maddix
- 18:15 - 19:00: Mario
- 17:30 - 18:15: Andy Whitby ft MC JonaK
- 16:30 - 17:30: David Rust
- 15:45 - 16:30: Tyler Jack
- 15:00 - 15:45: Brad Pickle
Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt
- 22:00 - 23:00: Ben Gold
- 21:00 - 22:00: Sneijder b2b Paul Denton
- 20:00 - 21:00: Aly & Fila
- 19:00 - 20:00: Ferry Corsten
- 18:00 - 19:00: Factor B
- 17:00 - 18:00: Ruben De Ronde
- 16:00 - 17:00: Alessandra Roncone
- 15:00 - 16:00: Chris Metcalfe
Saturday August 23 2025
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia
- 19:30 - 21:00: MK
- 18:45 - 19:30: Clementine Douglas
- 17:15 - 18:45: Third Party
- 15:45 - 17:15: Ian Longo b2b Tommy MC
- 14:45 - 15:45: Ricco
- 14:00 - 14:45: Anna Eager
Apex
- 02:30 - 04:00: Beauz
- 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell
- 23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike
- 22:15 - 23:30: Argy
- 20:45 - 22:15: Ben Hemsley
- 19:10 - 20:45: SOSA
- 17:45 - 19:00: Chris Stussy (Linger AV set)
- 16:00 - 17:30: Josh Baker
- 15:00 - 16:00: Ellia Jaya
- 14:00 - 15:00: Andy Joyce
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 02:30 - 04:00: Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker
- 01:00 - 02:30: Sara Landry
- 23:30 - 01:00: Amelie Lens
- 22:00 - 23:30: Camelphat
- 20:30 - 22:00: Marco Carola
- 19:00 - 20:30: Dom Dolla
- 17:30 - 19:00: Eli Brown
- 16:00 - 17:30: Pete Tong
- 15:00 - 16:00: Lau
- 14:00 - 15:00: Toriah
The Forest
- 21:15 - 23:00: Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean
- 20:00 - 21:15: Paige Tomlinson
- 18:00 - 20:00: Gaskin b2b Locklead
- 16:45 - 18:00: Obskur
- 15:40 - 16:45: jWave
- 14:00 - 15:30: Nautica
HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Trick)
- 21:30 - 23:00: Prospa
- 20:00 - 21:30: TBA
- 18:30 - 20:00: Patrick Topping
- 17:00 - 18:30: Solardo
- 15:30 - 17:00: Max Styler
Teletech
- 02:45 - 04:00: Cloudy
- 01:30 - 02:45: blk.
- 00:00 - 01:30: Patrick Mason
- 22:30 - 00:00: Kettama
- 21:00 - 22:30: Interplanetary Criminal
- 19:30 - 21:00: Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox
- 18:30 - 19:30: Kander17:00 - 18:30: Faster Horses b2b Morgan Seatree
- 15:30 - 17:00: Novah
- 14:00 - 15:30: Princess Elf Bar
Sub_Aural
- 03:00 - 04:00 - Culture Shock b2b Grafix
- 02:00 - 03:00: Mozey
- 00:45 - 02:00: Hybrid Minds
- 23:45 - 00:45: Dimension
- 22:30 - 23:45: Bou & B Live 247
- 21:30 - 22:30: Andy C
- 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
- 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
- 18:30 - 19:30: Rova
- 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
- 16:00 - 17:00: Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly
- 15:00 - 16:00: Madelaine Jemine
- 14:00 - 15:00: Nikki Chong
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- 22:00 - 23:00: Ammara
- 21:00 - 22:00: Will Atkinson
- 19:45 - 21:00: Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto
- 18:45 - 19:45: John O Callaghan
- 17:45 - 18:45: Symmetrik
- 16:45 - 17:45: Daxson
- 15:45 - 16:45: Matty Ralph
- 14:45 - 15:45: Liam Wilson
- 14:00 - 14:45: Anselli
Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard
- 03:00 - 04:00: Miss K8
- 02:00 - 03:00: Adaro
- 01:00 - 02:00: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
- 00:00 - 01:00: TNT
- 23:00 - 00:00: Alex Kidd
Sunday August 24 2025
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta
- 19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D
- 18:30 - 19:30: Church Service
- 17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens
- 15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh
- 14:30 - 15:30: Amelia Preston
- 13:30 - 14:30: Kaci-Lea Lynch
- 12:45 - 13:30: Ruby Richards
- 12:00 - 12:45: Dean Peet
Apex
- 17:30 - 19:00: Martin Garrix
- 15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing (special indoor MainStage set)
- 14:00 - 15:30: Max Dean
- 13:00 - 14:00: Marsolo
- 12:00 - 13:00: Lucia Cors
Apex_
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 21:00 - 23:00: Sonny Fodera
- 19:30 - 21:00: Gorgon City
- 18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont
- 16:30 - 18:00: Danny Howard
- 15:00 - 16:30: Jazzy
- 13:30 - 15:00: Rob McPartland
- 12:45 - 13:30: No End
- 12:00 - 12:45: Maninuniform
The Forest
- 21:30 - 23:00: Andy Mac
- 19:30 - 21:30: Layton Giordani
- 18:00 - 19:30: Boris Brejcha
- 16:30 - 18:00: Franky Wah
- 15:30 - 16:30: East End Dubs (present CITE)
- 13:30 - 15:30: James Organ
- 12:00 - 13:30: Niva
HALO presented by SHEIN
- 21:30 - 23:00: Ewan McVicar
- 20:00 - 21:30: Four Tet
- 18:30 - 20:00: Salute
- 17:00 - 18:30: Chloe Robinson
- 15:30 - 17:30: Villager
- 14:30 - 15:30: Matt Hibbert
- 13:15 - 14:30: Scaramouche
- 12:00 - 13:15: Samantha Neal
Teletech
- 21:30 - 23:00: AZYR
- 20:00 - 21:30: Nico Moreno
- 18:15 - 20:00: Restricted
- 17:15 - 18:15: Horsegiirl.
- 15:30 - 17:15: I Hate Models
- 14:00 -15:30: KTK
- 12:00 -14:00: Deevey
Fatboy Slim Loves
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim
- 19:30 - 21:00: Miss Monique
- 19:00 - 19:30: Luuk Van Dyk
- 16:30 - 18:00: L.P Rhythm
- 15:00 - 16:30: Joella Jackson
- 14:00 - 15:00: Jake Smith
- 13:00 - 14:00 Joe Fearon
- 12:00 - 13:00: Leon Donnelly
Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance
- 22:00 - 23:00: Brennan Heart
- 21:00 - 22:00: Uberjakd
- 20:00 - 21:00: Kimmic
- 19:00 - 20:00: Shugz
- 18:00 - 19:00: Billy Gillies
- 17:00 - 18:00: Cosmic Gate
- 16:00 - 17:00: Nifra
- 15:00 - 16:00: MDDLTN
- 14:00 - 15:00: Maria Healy
- 13:00 - 14:00: Mark Roma
- 12:00 - 13:00: DKH
What major set clashes are set to occur at Creamfields 2025?
Start making your decisions from today as we look over the set clashes set to take place at this year’s festival below!
Thursday August 21 2025
- 22:00 - 23:00: CamrinWatsin (Cream) vs. Laidback Luke (Cream Terrace) vs. Jason Cluff (Nation) vs. Luvstruck (Rong)
- 21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights (Cream) vs. Sick Individuals (Cream Terrace) vs. Schak (Nation) vs. Christina Novelli (Rong)
- 20:00 - 21:00: Chapter & Verse (Cream) vs. Rave Republic (Cream Terrace) vs. Yasmin Gardezi (Nation) vs. Thrillseekers (25 Years Set) (Rong)
Friday August 22 2025
- 21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status (Arc) vs. Eric Prydz (Steel Yard) vs. Oppidan (The Forest) vs. Fantasm (Teletech)
- 21:00 - 23:00: Fisher (Apex) vs. Jamie Jones (HALO)
- 20:00 - 21:00 / 20:00 - 21:30 (approximate overlaps): Sub Focus (Arc) vs. Adam Beyer (Steel Yard) vs. Sam Divine (The Forest) vs. Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS (Teletech) vs. Ben Nicky (Misfit) vs. Aly & Fila (Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt)
- 19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture (Apex) vs. Hot Since 82 (HALO)
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit (Steel Yard) vs. Eats Everything (The Forest)
Saturday August 23 2025
- 21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Andy C (Sub_Aural)
- 22:15 - 23:30 / 22:00 - 23:30: Argy (Apex) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Interplanetary Criminal (Teletech) vs. Ammara (Pepsi Max presents Rong)
- 02:30 - 04:00 (Late Night): Beauz (Apex) vs. Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker (Steel Yard) vs. Cloudy (Teletech) vs. Culture Shock b2b Grafix (Sub_Aural) vs. Miss K8 (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)
- 01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Mozey (Sub_Aural) vs. Adaro (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)
- 23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (Apex) vs. Amelie Lens (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Mason (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural) vs. Klubfiller ft MC Storm (Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard)
- 20:45 - 22:15 (approximate overlaps): Ben Hemsley (Apex) vs. Marco Carola (Steel Yard) vs. Paige Tomlinson (The Forest) vs. TBA (HALO) vs. Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox (Teletech) vs. Koven (Sub_Aural) vs. Will Atkinson (Pepsi Max presents Rong)
- 19:30 - 21:00 (approximate overlaps): MK (Arc) vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (Apex - early start here) vs. Dom Dolla (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Topping (HALO) vs. John O Callaghan (Pepsi Max presents Rong)
Sunday August 24 2025
- 21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta (Arc) vs. Andy Mac (The Forest) vs. Ewan McVicar (HALO) vs. AZYR (Teletech) vs. Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. Brennan Heart (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA (Apex_) vs. Nico Moreno (Teletech) vs. Uberjakd (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
- 19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D (Arc) vs. Gorgon City (Steel Yard) vs. Miss Monique (Fatboy Slim Loves)
- 18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont (Steel Yard) vs. Boris Brejcha (The Forest) vs. Salute (HALO) vs. Restricted (Teletech) vs. Billy Gillies (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
- 15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh (Arc) vs. Hannah Laing (Apex) vs. Franky Wah (The Forest) vs. Villager (HALO) vs. I Hate Models (Teletech) vs. Joella Jackson (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. MDDLTN (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
Are there tickets still available for Creamfields 2025?
Tickets are still available over a month away from this year’s event, but don’t leave it too late or to chance; for your ticketing and accommodation options available, visit Ticketmaster UK for more information
Are you upset at some of the set clashes set to take place at Creamfields 2025, or do you think the organisers have got the pacing spot on? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
