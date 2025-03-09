Dancing on Ice 2025 final: how to vote in ITV final? Steps explained and when lines open
- Three celebs will compete to win Dancing on Ice 2025.
- ITV has confirmed the timings for the final.
- But how can you vote for your favourite?
A new name will be carved into the history of ITV’s Dancing on Ice in just a matter of hours. The series is preparing to crown its latest winner and the wait is almost over.
The three remaining celebrities will take to the rink aiming to impress the judges and viewers at home. ITV has confirmed what time it will start this evening.
Remind yourself of which celebrity just missed out on making the final. See who has been eliminated so far - as the favourite is named after odds tumble.
But how can you help to pick the winner? Here’s all you need to know:
How to vote for your Dancing on Ice favourite?
The easiest way to back your choice for winner tonight (March 9) is to head to ITV’s website. Click the link here to find it.
On its website ITV explains: “You will be required to register on the website before being able to vote. You can find more information about how to register here. Up to a maximum of five (5) votes per registered mobile number.
“There is no charge when voting via the website, although internet service provider’s fees may apply when you access the internet. Each voting window will close as indicated in the Programme. Any votes unused by the end of each voting window will be lost and cannot be claimed for use in the next voting window. More information about online voting is available here.”
When will the vote open and close?
ITV will announce when the lines are open during the final of Dancing on Ice tonight. So you can’t vote for your winner prior to then - and they will then announce during the show when the lines have closed.
Any votes cast after this point will not be counted. So make sure you are paying close attention.
How does the voting work?
On its website ITV adds: “Unless otherwise specified in the Programme, the scoring system works on a points system which ranks the marks from the judges and the results of the public vote and converts the rankings to points (“Translated Points”). The points scoring system works on a 50:50 basis. Fifty percent of the contestants’ total points come from the judges’ marks and fifty percent comes from the public vote.”
Who do you think will win Dancing on Ice tonight? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].
