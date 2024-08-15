Former Premier League footballer will be special guest at Warwick and district branch of WBA Supporters' Club’s next event

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
Former Premier League footballer Paul Robinson will be the special guest of the Warwick and district branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters' Club on Thursday August 29.

'Robbo' played in defence for Watford, West Brom, Bolton Wanderers, Leeds United and Birmingham City during a 22-year career between 1996 and 2018. He was also capped three times for the England Under 21 team. He has recently coached Millwall and Birmingham City.

Paul will be joined by England kit man Pat Frost and TV and radio broadcaster Adrian Goldberg.

The event will take place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club in Leamington, starting at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome, free to members, £5 on the door or join on the night.

All paid up members for the 2024/25 season will be entered into a draw (to be made on the night) for a fully signed West Brom shirt.

For more information visit www.warwickbaggies.co.uk

