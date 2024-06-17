Warwickshire Lavender Farm near Leamington will be opening again this summer, with two evenings of live music
Proceeds from the cafe on site will be donated to Huntington's and Parkinson’s Societies.
The farm - based in Watery Lane, Bubbenhall, CV8 3BQ - is opening on Friday June 21 and closing on Sunday July 28.
This year, there will also be two evening events, titled Sunset in the Lavender, on July 13 and 20, with live music. Tickets are available on EventBrite.