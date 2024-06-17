Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Lavender Farm near Leamington will be opening again this summer, with two evenings of live music this year.

Proceeds from the cafe on site will be donated to Huntington's and Parkinson’s Societies.

The farm - based in Watery Lane, Bubbenhall, CV8 3BQ - is opening on Friday June 21 and closing on Sunday July 28.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...