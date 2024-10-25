'I spent £584 flying my family to Prague for 12 hours - and loved every minute' says Kenilworth dad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth dad spent £584 flying his whole family to Prague for just 12 hours - to go sight-seeing.

Johnathan Wright, 48, left his home at 2am with his wife, Anna, 45, and three children, Edward, 18, Oliver, 17 and Alexander, 14. They caught a flight from Luton Airport to Václav Havel Airport, Prague arriving in the Czech capital at 9am. The first places they headed to were Charles Bridge - where they walked the length of the bridge. They then walked through the old town and up to the castle for a perfect view of the city. It was so warm, the family had a doze for 30 minutes in a local park and from there they headed into the city centre to see the different squares. They next visited the famous clock tower. From there, they did the riverboat cruise, and had a lunch and went shopping. Next, they did a tourist excursion where they tried chimney cakes, ice creams and the dark beer. They got the 9.50pm flight home, which arrived back in the UK at 11:30pm and said they "loved" every minute of it.

Johnathan, a lawyer, said: "We landed at 9am in the morning and got a very cheap bus and train from the airport to the centre.

“We tried to pack everything in.

Johnathan Wright and his family in in Prague. Credit: Jonathan Wright/SWNS

"We did a river cruise which had a bar on board and a city tour.

"All the buildings look like they’re from Disney, they were beautiful."

On August 13, the family caught a 6am flight from Luton Airport to Václav Havel Airport, Prague arriving in the Czech capital at 9am.

The Prague Astronomical Clock. Credit: Jonathan Wright/SWNS

Once there, they headed to the city centre and walked across Charles Bridge.

The highlight of the trip for Johnathan was a riverboat cruise.

He said: "It took us away from the heat of the day and gave us an opportunity to properly look at the city."

Johnathon said they ran out of things to do at 7pm so headed back to the airport where they caught their 9.50pm flight home.

Johnathan boarding and his family boarding their flight to Prague. Credit: Jonathan Wright/SWNS

"You can go places like Amsterdam and Venice, but it does limit where you can go," he said.

"I’d do it again but I'm not sure my family would.

"It’s a great way of seeing new cities and also you don't have to spend as much as you would do on a proper holiday."

Costs -Air travel: £250 Parking: £11 Transport in Prague: £21 Meals: £168 Drinks and ice cream: £57 Boat trip: £77

Johnathan boarding his flight back from Prague. Credit: Jonathan Wright/SWNS

Itinerary - • Woke up - 1:45am • Depart for Luton Airport - 2:15am • Check--in: 4:15am • Board aircraft: 5:30am • Land: 9:00am (local time +1 hour vs BST) • Charles Bridge: 10am • Prague Castle: 11am • Rest: 11:30-12pm • Old Town Square: 12:30pm • Drinks break at Starbucks: 12:30pm • Apostles Clock: 1pm • Boat cruise with beer: 1:30-2:30pm • Lunch (amazing burgers): 3-3:45pm • Prague underground trip: 3:45-4pm • Valclav's Place, shopping, ice creams: 4pm- 4:45pm • Walk back via Mustek and Wenceslas Square: 4:45-5:15pm • Drinks break at Starbucks: 5:30-6pm • Travel back to Prague Airport: 6:30-7:30pm • Wait at Prague airport and tea: 7:30pm-10pm • Flight back: 10pm • Land at Luton: 11:15pm (local time) • Home: 1:40am (note exactly 23 hours and 55 minutes after waking up!)