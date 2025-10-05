Another close defeat for improving Kenilworth

Kenilworth were beaten by Edwardians in very difficult conditions.

Kenilworth men travelled to Solihull to play Edwardians on a day that was extremely windy due to the aftermath of Storm Amy.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Again, Kenilworth fielded a young side under skipper Ted Bromwich, with ten former mini and juniors in the squad. With the evergreen Gaz Renowden, Bobby Thompson and Ross Lothian playing, it gave Kenilworth some experience. All the players in the squad showed grit, resilience and mettle. This was going to be a match of two distinctive halves due to the prevailing wind. Kenilworth played with that wind in the first half. Their set piece and handling were effective and they used the assistance of the wind through the kicking of half backs Gaz Renowden and Sam Fountaine and full back Charlie Wollaston.

Most Popular

In the opening minutes both sides were in tit-for-tat exchanges with them both defending tenaciously and attacking with intent. The opening score came from a quick tap penalty with Edwardians experienced hooker Jack Lea going over and converted by his brother fly half, Brandon Lea. After twenty minutes following an infringement at a ruck, Kenilworth replied with a penalty kick by Charlie Wollaston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenilworth immediately followed this penalty up with a typical Bobby Thompson try, converted by Charlie Wollaston. This was after gaining good field position and proper attacking intent by Kenilworth. This made the score 7 – 10.

Edwardians forte was their strong scrum and Kenilworth held firm by locking out on their own ball and matching as much as possible on Edwardians ball. The lineout, due to the wind, was a slight lottery but both teams did really well securing as much ball as possible. The loose play and rucks were competitive and both sides wanted to play the offload game where appropriate. Kenilworth’s defence at times was tenacious and gutsy, occasionally tackle technique let them down but on the whole the defence was well marshalled. Kenilworth’s Angelo Howarth was shown a yellow card for a misdemeanor at the ruck on thirty minutes and this paved the way for an Edwardian score by their talismanic Captain, George Rees, after good handling and pressure. It was unconverted, this made the score 12-10.

Both sides were giving away too many penalties and from another Edwardians infringement, Kenilworth kicked to the corner. Kenilworth’s own Captain, Ted Bromwich, scored a beautifully worked try on forty-two minutes after an excellent lineout drive and a peel off. Converted by Charlie Wollaston. This was just what Kenilworth needed just before half time. Now leading the game 12-17. But was it enough? Had they taken enough of their chances with the wind at their backs?

With the turnaround after half time, Edwardians, within the first twenty minutes, scored two fairly deft tries through opportunity and slick handling. Both of these were converted by fly half Brandon Lea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score now was 26-17 to Edwardians and playing with the strong wind, this did not bode well for Kenilworth.

However, these tries were the catalyst to Kenilworth coming out of the doldrums and defending as though their lives depended on it when they were under the cosh. They also started to play some rugby with greater continuity and panache. Both sides fought for the victory and on seventy-five minutes, Finn Gibson, coming on as a replacement centre, scored after some very forceful build up work by Kenilworth.

This made the score 26 -22 and Kenilworth, with increased steadfastness, went for the victory in the last five minutes of the game. After several phases and an ensuing penalty, Kenilworth kicked for the corner. This resulted in Kenilworth being fifteen metres from the Edwardian’s line. Off the lineout the Kenilworth forwards drove the maul for the winning score and yet were penalised for playing the ball on the floor after the drive was collapsed. So close to the victory and yet scuppered in the last moments. This seemed a bizarre decision and the rugby God’s were not in Kenilworth’s favour or camp. Again, a very narrow loss as the final whistle was blown. This league is competitive and most scores at the final whistle will be close.

The Kenilworth squad were gutted again, and yet they must take heart from their performance and continue the drive for excellence. A Saturday evening spent in the company of Drag Artist Victoria Scone may have done the trick.

Next week Kenilworth men play Hereford at home with a 2.15 Kick off. This is preceded by a Kenilworth Mini and Juniors pre-match lunch.